Henderson, NV Author Publishes Poetry Collection

November 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News
Poem: Promise of Entertaining Moments, a new book by Howie Davidson, has been released by RoseDog Books.

I was born in 46 to begin my story

Just started to walk and my glory

Then Polio hit, laid me low

It was just a terrible blow

At least I survived with diminished left side

Facial paralysis too: I could have died

Went to handicapped school

It was demanding: the kids were cool

No time for self sorry: others suffered more

Learning adjustments: a human lore

With help from family: an engineer with desire

Built assembly lines: cars that inspire

–Howie Davidson

Poem: Promise of Entertaining Moments is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-655-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poem-promise-of-entertaining-moments/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/poem-promise-of-entertaining-moments/

