Henderson, NV Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoem: Promise of Entertaining Moments, a new book by Howie Davidson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
I was born in 46 to begin my story
Just started to walk and my glory
Then Polio hit, laid me low
It was just a terrible blow
At least I survived with diminished left side
Facial paralysis too: I could have died
Went to handicapped school
It was demanding: the kids were cool
No time for self sorry: others suffered more
Learning adjustments: a human lore
With help from family: an engineer with desire
Built assembly lines: cars that inspire
–Howie Davidson
Poem: Promise of Entertaining Moments is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-655-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poem-promise-of-entertaining-moments/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/poem-promise-of-entertaining-moments/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us