Henderson, NV Author Publishes Poetry Collection

× Email RoseDog Books

Poem: Promise of Entertaining Moments, a new book by Howie Davidson, has been released by RoseDog Books.I was born in 46 to begin my storyJust started to walk and my gloryThen Polio hit, laid me lowIt was just a terrible blowAt least I survived with diminished left sideFacial paralysis too: I could have diedWent to handicapped schoolIt was demanding: the kids were coolNo time for self sorry: others suffered moreLearning adjustments: a human loreWith help from family: an engineer with desireBuilt assembly lines: cars that inspire–Howie DavidsonPoem: Promise of Entertaining Moments is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-655-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poem-promise-of-entertaining-moments/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/poem-promise-of-entertaining-moments/