Oklahoma City, OK Author Publishes Poetic Satire
November 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsScarred Psyche: Songs of Efefe, a new book by Olufemi A. Togun, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Scarred Psyche – Songs of Efefe is an expository poetic satire from a historical perspective. These are the tales from the perspective of a woman who is forced into prostitution by circumstances beyond her control, one brought on by a civil war in her country, the rehabilitation that follows, and the aftermath of events are told in poetic expositions. The historical, expository tales are told through events as perceived by an individual from a victim's perspective.
About the Author
Olufemi A. Togun has previously published works; the first, Hard Knocks, is a novel about human trafficking, child prostitution, crime, and drug abuse in Africa. The second, All that Glitters, is a novel about spiritual warfare focused on man's ventures devoid of divine guidance and protection. The books can be found on www.bn.com, www.amazon.com, www.xlibris.com by typing the author's name (Olufemi A. Togun) into the search boxes at the sites.
Scarred Psyche: Songs of Efefe is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7120-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/scarred-psyche/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/scarred-psyche-songs-of-efefe/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us