Wyandotte, MI Author Publishes Self-Help Book
November 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsD.I.F.Y. Do It for Yourself, a new book by Garold Vallie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Monumental life changes do not usually happen in a tidal wave; they are more often the result of a shift in our small daily habits. Following this mindset, D.I.F.Y. Do It for Yourself offers a path to help you get to the life you deserve.
As a former professional athlete, speaker, podcast host, and a force of positivity, Garold Vallie offers life examples, proven methods, and an easy-to-follow guide to help you get to where you want to be. Different from so many other "self help" books, Vallie has lived it, and the authenticity and genuine care for others shines through.
No one can live your life for you; you have to be an active participant in the joy you imagine, and that is what D.I.F.Y. will help you achieve through personal accountability and honesty, the foundations for building healthy self-worth, self-love, and empathy.
D.I.F.Y. is the easy-to-understand starting point on your journey to where you want to go.
About the Author
Garold Vallie is host of THE DROP IN, a podcast that features guests from all walks of life, from professional athletes and Hollywood stuntmen to dog trainers, nonprofit organizers, health coaches and everything in between, telling the story of how they went from point A to B. He has hosted over 200 shows. A former professional skateboarder, Garold Vallie has traveled the country and competed on some of the biggest stages in the world, including Fox Sports, NBC, and the X Games. He has emceed the biggest extreme sports events in the Metro Detroit area as well.
Vallie was president of Drop In Downriver, a nonprofit raising funds for a public extreme sports park in the downriver area of Michigan. He has emceed several benefits for nonprofits around the Detroit area and spoken on stages across the eastern United States to middle and high schools students, focusing on following your passion, personal accountability, overcoming obstacles, and be accepting of those who are maybe not on the same path you are. He continues to speak on stages and via Zoom, pushing personal accountability, self-worth, and empathy.
Vallie is also the author of Voluntary Self Achievement (2012), a motivational book for teens and young adults. As a recovery advocate, Vallie has been quietly involved in the sober community around the Midwest. He has been sober for over five years.
D.I.F.Y. Do It for Yourself is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3074-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/d-i-f-y-do-it-for-yourself/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/d-i-f-y-do-it-for-yourself-a-simple-guide-to-living-the-life-you-deserve/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
