Columbus, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
November 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Moody King, a new book by Shanna Delay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The story of The Moody King shows that happiness can be found in what you have and being a friend to those who might not always be nice or deserving of your kindness. The author hopes the readers will feel good about themselves and feel equipped to be a little nicer-to themselves as well as others.
About the Author
Shanna Delay is a toddler teacher and absolutely loves the children she teaches. They learn from her as well as her learning from them. Delay loves spending time with the children and takes pride in her family and herself. She always tries to be a beacon of positivity to her family, coworkers, friends, and even strangers. She loves the reward in her heart to give back to her community and peers. Delay has wanted to write stories to spread joy and laughter and imagination for a long time, so she is humbled and grateful to present her work and share it with the whole world.
The Moody King is a 34-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4123-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-moody-king/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-moody-king/
Contact Information
