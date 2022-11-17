San Diego, CA Authors Publish Children's Book
November 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou'll Always Be With Us, a new book by Sandra Diaz Garcia & Carlos Chillon Marinas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A book filled with love, this short story reminds others that with the loss of a loved one, we must know that their energy cannot be destroyed. That energy can only be transformed or transferred to another. This story reminds us that lost loved ones will always be with us, even if we cannot see them, we can always feel them.
You'll Always Be With Us is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7313-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/youll-always-be-with-us/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/youll-always-be-with-us/
