Cabot, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSully & Friends Cross the Road, a new book by J. B. Vettori, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Why does the turtle cross the road with a frog, cricket, bunnies, a squirrel, and a bird? Find out in this tale where adventures abound, and where helping your friends is the key to the journey.
About the Author
J. B. Vettori is a novelist, poet, and blogger living in Pennsylvania with her husband Daryl and their pets Cash and Figaro. She has a Bachelor of Arts in fiction and poetry writing from the University of Pittsburgh. Her first book, Upside Down Kingdom, became required reading for a college Humanities course. Sully & Friends Cross the Road is her first children's book, set at Daryl's family farm. Find out more about her at JodyBrown.com.
About the Illustrator
Charles "Chas" Chasler started drawing characters as soon as he could hold a pencil. Every school notebook was full of cartoons in the margins. He received a Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in animation from Damean University. The programs he uses for his art and animation are Photoshop and ToonBoom Harmony.
Sully & Friends Cross the Road is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-430-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sully-friends-cross-the-road/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/sully-friends-cross-the-road/
Contact Information
