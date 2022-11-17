Columbia, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
November 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnimal Party: A Book of Fun from A to Z!, a new book by Ashley M. Blas and illustrated by Shirley F. DuRant, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What happens when a group of animal friends want to plan a big surprise? They spread the word across every habitat, of course! Animal Party takes children on a fun-filled journey from A to Z with alliteration aimed to get kids excited about their mastery of letters! We hope children and parents alike enjoy reading this story together and it becomes a family favorite.
About the Author
Ashley M. Blas is a daydreamer and curious explorer by nature. She lives in the famously hot South with her wonderful husband, Kevin, and two beautiful children, Lena and Liam. Ashley holds her Master's Degree in Social Work as well as her Juris Doctorate and works as a child law attorney. In her spare time, Ashley enjoys baking, watching foodie competition shows, being outdoors, attempting to garden, and cheering on her alma mater, the University of Michigan, every football Saturday (Go Blue)!
About the Illustrator
Shirley F. DuRant is a watercolor artist who resides in Lexington, SC, with her husband, Lide, and their son, Jonathan (age 16). While she loves creating art to delight children, adults love her art too! Her nontraditional path to artist includes a Chemical Engineering degree from Clemson and careers in engineering, missions, and teaching (including HS science/math and pre-school). She enjoys being in nature, cooking, travel, and good coffee. When not painting, she teaches a HS chemistry class, home schools her son, and is involved in her church, and loves spending time with her family and friends. Her art is for sale at Soda City Market (Columbia, SC) and on Etsy: www.shirldart.etsy.com.
Animal Party: A Book of Fun from A to Z! is a 34-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7254-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/animal-party-a-book-of-fun-from-a-to-z/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/animal-party-a-book-of-fun-from-a-to-z/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us