Santa Ynez, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLetters from My Tooth Fairy, a new book by Betsy Cramer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Something very exciting has happened to ZeZe at school today! She lost her first tooth! She can't wait until the Tooth Fairy comes to take her tooth from under her pillow. But what happens if ZeZe accidentally loses her tooth? Will the Tooth Fairy still come?
About the Author
Betsy Cramer is a retired fourth grade teacher with over 32 years of experience in elementary school and special education. She has a Master of Education in Language Arts and Special Education. She volunteers by taking elementary students on hikes to observe bird behaviors and tutors children with reading difficulty. Betsy and her husband have been married for over fifty years and have two children and three grandchildren.
Letters from My Tooth Fairy is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7281-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/letters-from-my-tooth-fairy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/letters-from-my-tooth-fairy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
