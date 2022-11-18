Fairfield, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Song: A Lesson to Live By, a new book by Ilene C. Herman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What happens when a song brings all the animals together? From a baboon to a cat and a dog these animals put aside their differences and sing together. They realize that even though they have their differences it doesn't mean that they can't get along and connect with each other.
The Song: A Lesson to Live By is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7146-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-song-a-lesson-to-live-by/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-song-a-lesson-to-live-by/
