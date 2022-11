Des Moines, WA Author Publishes Adventure Novel

Singapore with Abby, a new book by Captain George "Jake" Jacobssen USN (Ret.), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.This novel was formed in my head that started from an actual experience when I was a very young Ensign, Naval Aviator, in the U.S. Navy on my first cruise aboard an aircraft carrier on a port visit to Singapore in 1950. The port visit was only for about six days but what occurred during that visit stuck in my mind over the years since and a story evolved that all began from that six-day visit. I hope you will find my adventures in this novel of some interest.Singapore with Abby is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7196-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/singapore-with-abby/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/singapore-with-abby/