Des Moines, WA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
November 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSingapore with Abby, a new book by Captain George "Jake" Jacobssen USN (Ret.), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This novel was formed in my head that started from an actual experience when I was a very young Ensign, Naval Aviator, in the U.S. Navy on my first cruise aboard an aircraft carrier on a port visit to Singapore in 1950. The port visit was only for about six days but what occurred during that visit stuck in my mind over the years since and a story evolved that all began from that six-day visit. I hope you will find my adventures in this novel of some interest.
Singapore with Abby is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7196-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/singapore-with-abby/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/singapore-with-abby/
