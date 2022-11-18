Warner, NH Author Publishes Imagination Book
November 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Are You Doing?, a new book by Patricia A. Trader and illustrated by Kellie Dyjak-Chouinard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"What are you doing?" is a question we hear often when caring for small children. The tendency is for adults to answer in the realm of reality, but children live in the realm of imagination.
What Are You Doing? reminds adults to revisit that precious realm and use it every day. Just because you ARE washing dishes doesn't mean you have to BE washing dishes.
Have adventures in menial tasks; explore foreign lands in your own backyard or living room. The imagin-NATION is vast and exciting, so explore it fully.
About the Author
Author Patricia Trader was born and raised in Michigan. The middle child of five, she spent much of her time acting out stories with her dolls. She earned a Bachelor's degree in music education and moved with her husband to New Hampshire to pursue a career as a public school music teacher.
In 2008 Patricia left her full-time position to pursue other interests. She still teaches music part time in a public school and through private lessons. She also writes for a local newspaper, is the lead worship musician at her church, and helps her husband in his business.
Patricia completed two courses through the Institute of Children's Literature. This is her first adventure into publication.
About the Illustrator
Illustrator Kellie Dyjak-Chouinard has been drawing since she was knee high to a grasshopper. She took drawing, painting, and art history classes in college for fun. She graduated from New England College in 2006, with a BA in communication.
Kellie now lives in NH. Her two children help to inspire her drawings and ideas for new books.
What Are You Doing? is a 36-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5538-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-are-you-doing/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-are-you-doing/
