Opelika, AL Veteran & Author Publishes Religious Poetry
November 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInspirational Poems, a new book by Johnny Echols, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inspirational Poems is a collection of poetry that celebrates the Lord. When facing your darkest hours, Johnny Echols' poetry will remind you to trust in the Lord and find solace in the knowledge that God can fix any problem. The important thing is to remember to never give up!
About the Author
Johnny Echols is a Gulf War veteran who also did a tour in Iraq, having served both in the Army and National Guard. He had a number of hard years emotionally due to health problems and failed relationships. At his lowest point, he decided to give God a try, and has never looked back.
With God's guidance, that is when he found his gift for writing religious poetry. In all, Echols has written over 2,000 poems. His poetry is his legacy, one he hopes will live on long after he is gone.
Inspirational Poems is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4385-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/inspirational-poems/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/inspirational-poems/
