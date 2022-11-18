Fort Bliss, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAll of Me: Heart, Mind, Soul, and Family, a new book by Eric L. Finnie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
All of Me is a consolidation of hand-selected poems Eric L. Finnie has written over the years that express who he is and his emotions as he travels the often-complicated road of life.
Designed to help readers walk a mile in another's shoes, Finnie's experiences and emotions are raw and relatable, breaking him down from his lowest moments to his highest. This is his release to the world.
About the Author
Eric L. Finnie was born in Atlanta, GA. A family man by nature, he has three grown children, Eric Jr., Danerica, and Ashante, and two grandchildren, Adrian and My'ia.
Finnie loves music and movies. He has been writing most of his life and is unsure who or where he would be without poetry.
All of Me: Heart, Mind, Soul, and Family is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4133-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/all-of-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/all-of-me-heart-mind-soul-and-family/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
