Siemens and FC Bayern Munich launch a new video campaign
November 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Sports NewsSiemens and FC Bayern Munich have developed a six-part video campaign called "#ItTakesMore" that aims to take a more honest look at success – and, in the process, show what it really takes to make things happen, namely continuous personal development, and refusing to rest on your laurels. In the episodes, professional soccer players, Bundesliga basketball players and managers from FC Bayern Munich talk, among other things, about what success means to them, and how they have always been able to rekindle their enthusiasm for their sport and, as a result, overcome difficult phases in their career. The episodes will be available at siemens.com/ittakesmore from November 15, 2022 and will be released on a monthly basis.
"Whether it's getting the next promotion, performing at your best on the sports field, or standing in the spotlight, success often seems like a snapshot in time and easily achievable," says Anna-Lena Müller, who is leading the campaign at Siemens. "In fact, however, it takes more than that to succeed in everyday life, at work, and in sports – namely, Determination, support, and also time. Our campaign shows that in order to become successful and stay successful, we need to continuously evolve. That's exactly what Siemens is all about, empowering and enabling people to continuously grow and learn with curiosity, resilience, and a willingness to transform and adapt."
The stars of the episodes will be Othello Hunter, Paul Zipser (both FC Bayern Basketball), Jovana Damnjanovíc, Giulia Gwinn, Glódís Viggósdóttir (all FC Bayern Women players) and Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mané (all FC Bayern Munich players) as well as Kathleen Krüger (FC Bayern Munich team manager), Marko Pešić (FC Bayern Basketball general manager) and Bianca Rech (FC Bayern Women's sporting director).
Siemens and FC Bayern Munich conceived and produced the #ItTakesMore campaign in collaboration with the Munich-based agency Rapid Peaks. Each episode has its own focus and is dedicated to a different aspect of success – from the beginnings to dry spells, to issues of self-motivation and sticking with it, to dealing with success itself once it has occurred.
The words of active and former athletes, who express themselves candidly and in a very personal way, stand on their own merits in the condensed recordings. The audience learns first-hand that when it comes to being successful, a lot is going on behind the scenes.
The campaign is flanked by a mini-documentary that will be released on Dec. 13, 2022. In it, Siemens and FC Bayern Munich look back on their shared history, including their own "It Takes More" moments. The film was directed by Nepomuk V. Fischer ("FC Bayern – Behind the Legend" and "Apache bleibt gleich").
#ItTakesMore follows on from the successful #Overcome campaign. Siemens and FC Bayern Munich had previously used it to show the moments in life that made people like Lucas Hernández, Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies the people they are today.
