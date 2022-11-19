Derby, CT Author Publishes Non-Fiction Book
November 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLet's Talk Race, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, a new book by Dr. Herron Keyon Gaston, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Dr. Herron Keyon Gaston is an American public intellectual, philosophical theologian, political activist, community organizer, legal scholar, and renowned public speaker. Dr. Gaston focuses on race, diversity, equity, and inclusive excellence in American society as a vehicle for radical social change across all spheres of the human endeavor. In Let's Talk Race, Dr. Gaston takes an intellectual and anthropological approach in addressing the root causes of bias, prejudice, and racism, while equipping complex organizations and individuals with a compilation of theoretical and practical tools to deconstruct and eviscerate cantankerous systems of oppression – which leads to marginalization of groups of people based on artificial barriers and superficial distinctions. Further, Dr. Gaston pushes organizations and individuals to think outside of the box and to forge an authentic culture of inclusion and belonging, where all persons feel respected and valued for their respective contribution.
Let's Talk Race, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-928-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lets-talk-race-diversity-equity-and-inclusion/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/lets-talk-race-diversity-equity-and-inclusion/
