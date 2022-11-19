Loganville, GA Author Publishes Book on Current Events
November 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom the Mouth, a new book by Erik R. Lehmkuhle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Today's America is fraught with a dangerous social agenda. The far-left agencies, from politicians to corporate leaders to educators, are turning American democracy on its head. As an average American from Ohio, Erik R. Lehmkuhle dives deep into the issues plaguing our once-prideful nation and demonstrates where we went wrong and how we can rise again to the top by placing taxpayer money back into the United States through improving education in at-risk areas, focusing once again on family units, and promoting true equality for all races, sexes, and religions.
About the Author
Erik R. Lehmkuhle is an operations manager for a facility in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He and his wife Chantell have been married for six years, and together, they have seven children and three grandchildren. In his spare time, Lehmkuhle enjoys weightlifting, long-distance running, and spending his weekends watching football, but he finds the most joy in spending time with his family in any aspect, especially conducting debates on current events.
From the Mouth is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3205-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-the-mouth/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-the-mouth/
