Hayden, ID Author Publishes Romance Novel
November 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSaving Christ: Starway Seven, a new book by Francis T. Perry Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Saving Christ is a love story between Jesus and a modern-day woman sent back in time. Time travel sends the woman to the last seven days of Jesus' life from a modern viewpoint.
This tale is a new telling of the greatest story ever told, in religious science-fiction, the first of its kind. We invite you to read along to discover the human side of Jesus.
About the Author
Francis T. Perry Williams is a former actor and writer, from Happy Days to Laverne and Shirley and many more. His first novel is called Pollen and the Ring of Harmony.
Saving Christ: Starway Seven is a 392-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4041-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/saving-christ/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/saving-christ-starway-seven/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
