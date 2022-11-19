Peoria, AZ Author Publishes Mystery Novel
November 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFinding the Key, a new book by Deborah Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After the sudden and unexpected passing of her beloved mother Dorothy, Pam is grief-stricken and struggling to accept her death. Grasping for any means of keeping her near, Pam finds comfort during her mother's celebration of life, where she is overcome by stories from her mom's youth-stories she never knew; and she begins to yearn to have known her mother in her youth, too.
Soon, Pam starts having vivid dreams and visions of her mother; dreams too specific and unusual not to be true. Desperate to discover the reality of her new existence, Pam reaches out to a physic. Who tells her that her mother wants what she wants and she must "find the key" before its too late? The mystery of the key starts to unravel, will Pam find it in time?
About the Author
Deborah Kelly has been a writer from a young age and published her first children's story in the early 1980s. In 1996 she published her first novel, 2-Step to Death, gaining acclaim for the page-turning thriller. For a time, she wrote for trade magazines. She began writing Finding the Key many years ago, based on her own experiences.
Kelly is an esthetician, a spa owner, and creator of her own line of skin care products, Relax & Wax, for waxing. In addition to writing, she has a passion for traveling, both inside and outside the USA.
Finding the Key is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7240-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/finding-the-key/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/finding-the-key/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us