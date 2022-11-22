Tacoma, WA Author Publishes Self-Help Book
November 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEggshell Walking, a new book by Jean Watley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Eggshell Walking is a collection of egging incites gathered along the way. It reflects on how we often avoid discomfort, delay unwanted reactions, and resist life's challenging changes. It serves as an illuminating floodlight as we fall guilty of intentionally ignoring facts to keep the peace or manufacture doubt to look the other way and how we use doubt and fear to disguise over/under-estimations of our own confidence. Make Eggshell Walking work for you. Build self-esteem and confidence that lead to favorable manageable conclusions and actions.
About the Author
Jean Watley is a teacher of navigating through life, reducing barriers to employment and sense of wellbeing. She helps those individuals wrestling with anger, guilt, and shame, who have lost mental, emotional, and even physical stability in their lives. In the past, Watley has traveled to Russia with a team of American women motivating women to enter the world of politics, business, health, and education. She currently resides in Chicago, Illinois.
Eggshell Walking is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7443-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/eggshell-walking/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/eggshell-walking/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us