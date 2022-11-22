Chico, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Best Band in the Land, a new book by Connie Pennington, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What makes the Best Band in the Land the best? Teamwork, of course! With everyone working together, with all their different talents and gifts, beautiful music is sure to be made!
About the Author
Connie Pennington received a doctorate degree in Family Psychology with a focus on PTSD in military women returning home from conflict, and she worked as a social worker for 24 years before retiring. Now she is the hospitality director of her church and enjoys spending time with her children, grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Granddaughter, Avery Woodeax thirteen, did all of the illustrations.
The Best Band in the Land is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1231-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-best-band-in-the-land/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-best-band-in-the-land/
