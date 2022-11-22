San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Inspirational Guide
November 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeating Cancer Through Faith and Inspiration, a new book by David A. Schwarz III BFA, BA PSYCH, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Beating Cancer Through Faith and Inspiration is a daily inspirational narrative followed by a daily devotional from the Bible to help cancer patients face the daily pain and uncertainty that cancer brings. It also includes a prompt journal so that the reader can write down daily thoughts and impacts that the narratives provide, as well as being able to keep up with doctor's appointments, treatments, medications or any other medical or therapeutic needs. Beating Cancer is a self-help, spiritual, inspirational, and interactive journey for fighters and survivors to deal with this disease one day at a time.
About the Author
David A. Schwarz III BFA, BA PSYCH, is a cancer survivor and thriver. He has survived a diagnosis of STAGE 4 Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the head and neck, along with 9 surgeries and 35 rounds of radiation.
David played college football at Texas State University (formerly known as Southwest Texas State University) and has two Bachelor's degrees-a BFA in Commercial Art from Texas State and a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he will also be pursuing a master's degree in psychology of social work. David's wife, Jane, his confidant, and care giver has been his biggest fan never leaving his side. He also has 3 wonderful children: Landon, Zachary and Alexis and four beautiful grandchildren and a very supportive mom and dad: David and Cynthia. David has been writing daily inspirational stories and narratives on now fifteen different cancer websites for the past three years.
Beating Cancer Through Faith and Inspiration is a 232-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7412-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beating-cancer-through-faith-and-inspiration/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beating-cancer-through-faith-and-inspiration-using-narratives-short-stories-poetry-and-devotionals/
