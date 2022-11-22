West Palm Beach, FL Author Publishes Short Story Collection Part 1
November 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle House on the Fairway: Short Story Series in the Life of David O'Toole, a new book by Timothy Kiler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The first book of the Life of David O'Toole series, Little House on the Fairway tells about the challenges of a struggling, family run country club in 1984 Ireland. As David O'Toole attempts to keep their beloved club afloat, he must deal with the swanky, rival club next door, the ornery farmer O'Grady, and all the other challenges and misadventures that come with running a golf course.
About the Author
Timothy Kiler was born in Wilmington, Delaware. Before retiring, Kiler had an extensive career in the automotive industry as well as working at various golf courses. He and his wife reside in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Kiler spends his time golfing, writing, and running 5Ks.
Little House on the Fairway: Short Story Series in the Life of David O'Toole is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7414-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/little-house-on-the-fairway/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-house-on-the-fairway-short-story-series-in-the-life-of-david-otoole/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
