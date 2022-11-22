Port Lavaca, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
November 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPapilio's Great Flight, a new book by Christie Whitaker, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"For the world's smallest Butterfly saved the day!"
Take a dive into a daring adventure with Papilio, a Western Pygmy Blue Butterfly, as he bravely takes on a snake to save his larger butterfly friends!
This story will surely inspire young readers to be brave and take on any obstacle that comes their way. At the end of the book, learn about all the real stars of Papilio and important vocabulary found in the story. Both educational and fun, Papilio's Great Flight will not disappoint!
About the Author
Christie Whitaker is an early childhood educator and a mom of adventurous boys who loves all things outdoors. She has a passion to educate children about kindness and believing in themselves through vibrant stories and childlike illustrations. She hopes to inspire children around the world to pursue their dreams despite any obstacles.
Papilio's Great Flight is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-610-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/papilios-great-flight/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/papilios-great-flight/
