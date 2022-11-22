Columbia, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
November 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Miracle of a Butterfly, a new book by Betty Lowery and Paul Lowery, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Butterflies are a beautiful natural resource that is fading away! Through The Miracle of a Butterfly, Betty and Paul Lowery hope to inspire others to plant their very own butterfly gardens to help keep these helpful and beautiful creatures alive. Through their fun and captivating poetry, the Lowerys will help children understand more about the life of a butterfly and their importance to our ecosystem. So, open up the pages and plant the seeds of inspiration in your own child's mind, and together, build your own garden for the majestic butterfly!
About the Author
Betty Lowery was a wonderful teacher before retirement. She loved children and had much success in helping them earn high marks in school. After retirement, she and Paul moved to the Gulf Coast of Florida where they promoted their first two books, Do You Know Where Sea Turtles Go? and A House for a Mouse.
Paul Lowery is a retired corporate executive who enjoys writing children's books with his wife Betty. Together, they enjoy working as a team to promote their purpose and their books.
The Miracle of a Butterfly is a 34-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1396-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-miracle-of-a-butterfly/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-miracle-of-a-butterfly/
