Willard, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
November 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRosey Pig's First Day of School, a new book by Heather Parlett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's her first day of school, and Rosey Pig is scared. She doesn't want to go, especially since her mom can't go with her. But Rosey Pig's mom has just the trick. She gives Rosey a special bracelet to help her get through the day. With her mom's bracelet and the encouragement of her new friends and teacher, Rosey realizes school is not so scary after all.
About the Author
Heather Parlett enjoys reading, writing, drawing, and doing anything outside. Parlett played softball and basketball for the Special Olympics. Parlett has a beautiful wife, Marissa, and three children: Ruth (12), Breyden (9), and Bently (11).
Rosey Pig's First Day of School is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7028-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rosey-pigs-first-day-of-school/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rosey-pigs-first-day-of-school/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
