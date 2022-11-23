Columbia, SC Author Publishes Book on Belief
November 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGods of Man: We All Believe in Something!, a new book by Keith Phemister, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What is a GOD? What is meant by believe, understand, share? In GODS OF MAN, author Keith Phemister presents some new thoughts on what mankind believes in and how we might define those beliefs. He offers a way of thinking that, if adopted, might reduce the conflict between man and his brother through better understanding of each other. He implies we only have one Earth, and as it becomes more crowded and societies mix, we must learn to share it. Understanding each other's beliefs using his new paradigm may be the key to peace in our future.
About the Author
Keith Phemister is a native of Los Angeles, California and was raised in Indianapolis, Indiana.. He is a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of Indiana University.. Music has always been a large part of his life, having sung in church, high school, college, and in barbershop quartets and choruses. Keith has three children and ten grandchildren.
Gods of Man: We All Believe in Something! is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardcover $24.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7278-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gods-of-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gods-of-man-we-all-believe-in-something-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us