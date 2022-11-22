European lemon, the unexpected ingredient to get all the juice out of Thanksgiving dinner
November 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle News• The extraordinary versatility of this fruit has turned it into an absolute staple of the Mediterranean diet. It is so versatile that at Thanksgiving it can be used both to marinate a starter and to add flavor to the turkey, as well as to liven up desserts and cocktails
• In addition to its culinary virtues, lemon boasts multiple health benefits thanks to its high vitamin C content, which helps reduce fatigue, among other things
Madrid - The Thanksgiving meal is one of those times of the year when the whole family gathers around the table to enjoy the presence of our loved ones while sharing dishes that are almost as special as they are. And, among them, creative and original starters are almost as important as the turkey. The funny thing is that, for both (and even for dessert or sorbet), there is an ingredient that you probably have not noticed and that gives you more resources than any other in your kitchen, highlighting nuances and bringing a great flavor to all kinds of preparations. We are talking about the European lemon, most of which is grown in Spain.
Its versatility is almost unmatched, which is why it has become one of the main products of the well-known and healthy Mediterranean diet. The juice and zest of this tasty fruit will open you up to a huge panorama of culinary options, both in savory and sweet recipes. And that's not even counting its prominence in the world of mixology. For Thanksgiving, for example, you can use it to baste the turkey with butter and herbs, or to add an acid touch to the stuffing, as well as to introduce it in slices in the oven in order to add more flavor to the meat. But there is also a wide variety of starters based on the golden citrus.
And all this without neglecting healthy eating habits, since lemon is an important source of vitamin C (50 mg per 100 g). This nutrient, not only boosts your immune system, but contributes to the normal formation of collagen for the functioning of blood vessels, bones, cartilage, skin, teeth and gums. It also helps to regenerate the reduced form of vitamin E, to reduce fatigue and to optimize iron absorption.
To highlight the versatility of the European lemon, the Welcome to the Lemon Age campaign proposes a quick, simple and original idea to impress your family and guests this Thanksgiving without too much effort. It is a salmon tartar marinated with olive oil and lemon zest, accompanied by another marinade (in this case red onion, jalapeño and cilantro with lemon juice). A light and succulent first course to whet your appetite before the star of the party: the turkey.
Salmon tartar with lemon zest and mango (4 pax)
Ingredients:
The juice of 3 lemons, Fine or Verna
3 lemons or verna lemons to zest
500 g of salmon loins, skin and bones removed
½ chopped cucumber
3 tablespoons of chopped chives
3 tablespoons of EVOO
1 red onion, chopped
1 chopped jalapeño pepper
10 sprigs of cilantro
120 ml of mango puree in a cooking bottle
2 tablespoons of black or roasted sesame seeds
1 lime for garnish
Salt
Preparation:
1. Dice the salmon into 1x1-inch cubes.
2. In a bowl, marinate the salmon for a few minutes with the cucumber, the chives, the olive oil, and the zest of the 3 lemons with a pinch of salt.
3. In another bowl, marinate for 15 minutes the red onion, the seeded jalapeño, the cilantro, a pinch of salt and the juice of 3 lemons.
4. In a plate, and with the help of a cooking ring, place the marinated salmon in the center without crushing it too much and remove the ring.
5. Finish by adding the mango puree and a bit of black sesame and, to top it all off, the onion marinade well drained.
6. Serve with some lemon wedges to squeeze at the moment of eating.
The versatility and other features of the lemon of European origin are disseminated by the Interprofessional Association of Lemon and Grapefruit (AILIMPO) in the information campaign Welcome to the Lemon Age, which has the support of the European Union, with the aim of promoting its consumption among the new generations of consumers in Germany, France and Spain; also, making sure that more differentiating properties are valued and appreciated; for example, its quality, freshness, sustainability, traceability and food safety, compared to non-EU lemons.
It is even possible to learn about other recipes made with this natural citrus fruit, free of fat, salt and sodium, and with low sugar content, through the Welcome to the Lemon Age website. https://thelemonage.com/cook-drink/
About AILIMPO
AILIMPO is a Spanish interprofessional, based in Murcia, officially recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain and the European Commission, which represents the economic interests of producers, cooperatives, exporters and the industry of lemon and grapefruit. A sector in which Spain is the world leader in fresh exports and ranks second as a processing country, with an annual turnover of 700 million euros, generating 20,000 direct jobs and transferring more than 250 million euros to ancillary industries.
More information at www.thelemonage.com
Press Gabinet: Luis de la Osada
luis.osada@thetacticsgroup.com
Contact Information
Luis de la Osada
Lemons from Spain
---
Contact Us
Luis de la Osada
Lemons from Spain
---
Contact Us