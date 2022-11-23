Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Action-Packed Second Novel in Series
November 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoyal Family Stories Presents: Ghost: Book 2: Diamond Heights Peace Keepers, a new book by Vincent Hopson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A few hours after being recruited into a circle of protectors assigned to protect the city from evil doers, Marcus and Kara are back out on the streets of Diamond Heights and hot on the trail of a gut feeling…
With their original Mission accomplished, Aliyah is back in the picture but is this change in reality a blessing or a curse as a fallen angel has risen with plans of setting the rift straight again…
As if that wasn't enough our cities protectors are also tasked with protecting Kiauna Vonn and her sister Stacey Vonn from the Black Jack Mafia…
With the power of light on their side follow as Marcus and Kara use ghost in an attempt to save the realm without destroying it themselves.
Royal Family Stories Presents: Ghost: Book 2: Diamond Heights Peace Keepers is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-565-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/royal-family-stories-presents-ghost-book-2-diamond-heights-peace-keepers/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/royal-family-stories-presents-ghost-book-2-diamond-heights-peace-keepers/
