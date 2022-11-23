Baltimore, MD Author Publishes Improvement Book
November 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Beautiful View with a Conniving Inside, a new book by Keith Nicholson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Beautiful View with a Conniving Inside is a book we can grow from, a place where Baltimore once was. If we all teach our kids the total opposite of what the characters V8 and CB were led into, then our world will evolve into a much better place.
About the Author
Keith Nicholson was born and raised in East Baltimore, MD. He's 32 years young and has been in and out of prison. It's been a hard road, but the feet don't stop, YOU DO.
A Beautiful View with a Conniving Inside is a 224-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4631-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-beautiful-view-with-a-conniving-inside/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-beautiful-view-with-a-conniving-inside/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us