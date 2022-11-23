Indio, CA Author Publishes Memoir of a Successful Life and Career
November 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReflections! Looking in the Mirror, a new book by Terry Wells-Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Born in the era of Jim Crow segregation, Terry Wells-Jones grew up in a small town in the Deep South. Even from a young age, this Black girl knew she was destined to overcome the obstacles that faced her. Through her faith, belief, hope, stamina, and grit, Terry overcame a traumatic experience and countless roadblocks to become one of the first Black models in the mid-1960s. She also became the first woman hired by a Fortune 500 company in a sales position. Breaking through the "glass ceiling" opening doors for other women in a male-dominated world. Terry Wells-Jones fought many battles to reach her level of success in business while also cultivating a happy family life. In this memoir, Terry shares the philosophies that helped her on her journey, as well as the disappointments and opposition she faced along the way. This is her astounding success story.
About the Author
Terry Wells-Jones has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin in Pre-Med and Business, and is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Now retired from her business career, she enjoys traveling all over the world and spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren in her Golden Years.
Reflections! Looking in the Mirror is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardcover $32.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 9781639374526. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/reflections-looking-in-the-mirror-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/reflections-looking-in-the-mirror-pb/
