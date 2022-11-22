Growth continues: Aiways Announces Board and Management Changes
November 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News• Handover after successful brand launch: Chairman of Aiways Automobile Co. LTD ("Aiways") Board William (Xuanlin) Chen hands over the chairmanship after a successful launch phase
• Tailwind for further globalization: Former CEO Charlie (Yang) Zhang takes over as Chairman of the Board and, as a brand and industry expert, drives forward the current strategy and entry into new markets
• Clear focus on quality and products, a new CEO position will be succeeded by Matthew (Xiaochuan) Qiu, the former Chief Production Officer
Shanghai/Munich, November 23, 2022 - A very eventful but also successful year for Aiways is coming to an end and with it, the management is initiating changes to key management positions to continue the company's success in the long term and take it to a new level.
Following the successful brand launch, successful further financing round, production ramp-up, and the second model currently under order launch, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, William Chen will hand over the chairmanship to current CEO Charlie Zhang. He will remain as a director on the board.
Brand specialist Charlie Zhang's new task will be to drive forward the current strategy and further globalization of the Aiways brand. In particular, entering new markets and managing the steadily accelerating expansion will determine his day-to-day business. He will be able to coordinate his activities with his successor Matthew Qiu, with whom he has worked closely and successfully on the Aiways Board of Directors.
The decision to appoint Qiu, an experienced engineer and former production director, as the new CEO sends a clear signal: Aiways stands not only for advanced technology, but also for the highest quality of its products. The focus of the brand and its products remains on innovation, functionality, design and the best value for money.
Commenting on the decision, Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways, said, "William Chen has held the helm at Aiways in a very challenging business environment during the pandemic and has led the company through stormy seas. He now hands over, and I am delighted to say, to Charlie Zhang, who is the ideal strategist to take the company forward in its global expansion, keeping coordination lines short and efficient through a close relationship of trust with the new CEO, Matthew Qiu."
About Aiways
Founded in 2017, Aiways is a Shanghai-based personal mobility provider with its European HQ in Munich, Germany. It was the first Chinese start-up to introduce an electric vehicle to the European market with the launch of the U5 in 2020 – a battery-electric SUV with impressive range, style, and quality. Aiways is rapidly continuing its expansion in Europe and beyond: order books are open in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Israel, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Slovenia – with more markets to follow. The U5 SUV is produced at Aiways' smart production facility in Shangrao – one of the most modern car production facilities in China. The IT-controlled processes with challenging quality gates follow the standards of Industry 4.0. With an initial production capacity of 150,000 units per annum, Aiways can increase this number to 300,000 units when global EV demand rises. Aiways' next model for Europe will be the battery-electric U6 SUV-Coupé. With a focus on sophisticated aerodynamics, highly connected driving, safety technology, and a sporty design, the U6 SUV-Coupé is just the next chapter of Aiways' promisi
