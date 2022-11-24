Kinsman, OH Veteran & Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
November 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStowaway: Redleg in Space: Book 1, a new book by Z.D. Dean, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lt. Zade, on his last days of his last deployment to Afghanistan, still couldn't find the excitement he so desperately needed. A chance encounter, on his last mission, sends him hurtling through space on the Unity exploration ship XES01. Surrounded by aliens, Zade must quickly learn to interact with the non-soldiers on the crew.
As he tries to earn his place amongst the ship, Zade's combat prowess quickly earns him a spot as the security officer of the ship. A seat left vacant because of a fatal exchange between the former security officer and the wildlife of a far planet. As Zade begins living the adrenaline filled life of a space explorer, he has to ask himself some very important questions.
How does he get back to Earth? Does he even want to?
About the Author
Z.D. Dean is a former Army officer who spent most of his free time on deployments either working out or reading. As an avid fan of science fiction, once he left the military, he began writing his own. When he's not working his day job or writing, Dean enjoys helping local veterans' charities and being outdoors.
Stowaway: Redleg in Space: Book 1is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4342-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/b-a-l-l-i-n-g/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/b-a-l-l-i-n-g-life-on-the-god-level-pb/
