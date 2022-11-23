European olives are on the holiday menus of epicurean Americans / U.S. goes crazy over tapas for their flavors and health benefits

U.S. consumers are increasingly choosing foods that are delicious without being detrimental to their health. This consumer trend, centered around the concept of, is driving the food industry to adopt more natural products and ingredients that satisfy consumers with their tasty flavors while offering benefits (which justifies their consumption).meet all these requirements and have caught the attention ofAmericans who are looking to indulge in a natural way. This is particularly true as we approach the, a time of year for sharing food with family and friends. Whether sliced, whole, or pitted, olives are the perfect appetizer to pair with a drink before a holiday dinner. And because of their small size, they couldn't be easier to serve.No matter how you prefer to eat them, European Olives also enhance the flavors of other ingredients, being a key component of the. Those mouth-watering appetizers, part of the, are the ultimate treat.Tapas, those heavenly bite-sized creations, have exploded onto the U.S. culinary scene and are gaining popularity in many restaurants across the country. What's more, during the holiday season, olives can be the perfect ingredient to create typical Spanish pinchos, or small servings, combined with ham, vegetables, pickles, or preserves. Or you can use them to make empanadillas, wraps, or toasts with a variety of vegetables (peppers, onions, tomatoes), cheeses, or patés. They can also be combined with potatoes and different sauces. The possibilities for preparing delicious and healthy tapas are truly endless.Olives are so versatile in the kitchen that they can be used in an infinite number of American culinary creations at a time of year full of celebrations: from savory breads and salads to main dishes and even sweets such as cookies and cakes. There are so many ways (using classic or innovative recipes) to bring this great appetizer into any seasonal event. Here are someto impress your favorite foodies at your holiday lunches and dinners:By adding olives to your lunch, dinner or tapas menu, you are choosing European gastronomic culture that is a product of 2,000 years of tradition.Spain is the world leader in both the production and export of table olives, representing 20% of international production and 28% of exports. Some 2.5 million hectares of land in the country are dedicated to olive cultivation, growing 260 recognized varieties of olives.exports to the U.S. market in 2020 had a value of more than 336.7 million dollars in 2020. Therefore, more than 79% of the olives that Americans consumed that year came from countries in the European Union.Thecampaign, promoted byand sponsored by the EU, aims to spread information about the benefits of olives produced in Europe. It also intends to encourage U.S. consumers to integrate this natural, essential Mediterranean food into their diets.is the Table Olives Interprofessional Organization, recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Environment, which encompasses all the sector's representative organizations: ASAJA, ASEMESA, COAG, Cooperativas Agroalimentarias, and UPA. It was founded to implement general-interest programs and activities, bring visibility to Spanish table olives, and carry out research and development programs for different production techniques.