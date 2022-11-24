Moyock, NC Veteran & Author Publishes Inspirational Book for Girls
November 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsQueens in Training, a new book by Treva M. Phillips, MA, CLC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A queen doesn't always wear a crown or rule over a country-a queen is so much more than that.
Queens in Training promotes self-love and teaches young ladies and the women in their lives, to see the value in themselves beyond the world's expectation of them. Regardless of race, color or creed, we are all queens, striving to make the world a better place through self-investment and love for one another.
About the Author
Treva M. Phillips, MA, CLC, is the mother of three beautiful children, a son and two daughters. She's a military veteran of the U.S. Navy, an active duty military spouse, and a human services professional currently working toward her Ph.D. in Psychology. Her daily objective in the field of counseling and advocacy is to encourage her clients to recognize their own majesty, even in times of conflict.
Phillips' passion for helping people has been a lifetime phenomenon. She leads by example, emphasizing by daily practice that our majesty is not defined by anybody but ourselves, and our actions in the world. She strives to be her best in everything despite life's inevitable challenges, adjusting her crown and encouraging others to do the same.
Queens in Training is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0862-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/queens-in-training/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/queens-in-training/
