Advantages through good partnerships: Aiways links direct sales with stationary retailing

Establishing a new brand is no easy task. Even more so in the very conservative automotive sector. It is not enough to score points with innovation, functionality, design and price. Today's customers also want support and service, because statistically the purchase of a car is the second most expensive thing in life after owning a home. Aiways has therefore created an innovative sales solution.Building a dealer network is complex, time-consuming and expensive. For many brands, it is therefore the biggest obstacle to rapid growth. Aiways therefore decided against building its own network and instead looked for an intelligent solution that combines the best of all worlds and found it in the country-specific partner model."Our innovative direct sales model has enabled rapid expansion into new European markets despite the challenging market environment. To best support our customers, we have established a network of trained professionals in each market who provide reliable service when needed," explains Pierre-Adrien Ducarre, Director Buiness Development and Sales at Aiways Overseas, with regard to the benefits of close cooperation with the European distribution partners.With the functional U5 SUV and the lifestyle-oriented U6 SUV-Coupé, the Aiways model range is aimed at a young and technology-savvy generation of customers. Aiways wants to facilitate the entry into future-oriented electric mobility and therefore convince with innovative solutions from the very first moment. The country-specific websites, for example, offer a 360° product experience that ranges from individual vehicle configuration to digital ordering options - always closely interlinked with stationary sales.In just two years, Aiways has already achieved in Europe what many competitors can currently only announce. With more than 160 sales outlets in 14 countries, the model range can be reached and tried out by customers in every metropolitan area. The close-knit network of contact points and service partners is an essential part of the brand philosophy and a major advantage over the competition.In addition to the sales bases, Aiways also organizes spare parts management locally and keeps not only wear parts but also body parts and all components of the high-voltage battery and drive system in stock in a large central warehouse in Amsterdam covering more than 12,000 square meters. This ensures smooth and timely customer service.Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and videos can be downloaded from the press portal media.ai-ways.eu.Aiways contact for media inquiriesBernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135269Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135278About AiwaysFounded in 2017, Aiways is a Shanghai-based personal mobility provider with its European HQ in Munich, Germany. It was the first Chinese start-up to introduce an electric vehicle to the European market with the launch of the U5 in 2020 – a battery-electric SUV with impressive range, style, and quality. Aiways is rapidly continuing its expansion in Europe and beyond: order books are open in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Israel, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Slovenia – with more markets to follow. The U5 SUV is produced at Aiways' smart production facility in Shangrao – one of the most modern car production facilities in China. The IT-controlled processes with challenging quality gates follow the standards of Industry 4.0. With an initial production capacity of 150,000 units per annum, Aiways can increase this number to 300,000 units when global EV demand rises. Aiways' next model for Europe will be the battery-electric U6 SUV-Coupé. With a focus on sophisticated aerodynamics, highly connected driving, safety technology, and a sporty design, the U6 SUV-Coupé is just the next chapter of Aiways' promising future.