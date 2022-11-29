Broomfield, CO Author Publishes Spirituality Book
November 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Journey After Death, a new book by Alice Adamek, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I know many people have had a near-death experience, but this one was mine. And I want and need to share the experience with everyone who is curious or fearful of death. If I can help just one person to overcome the fear of death, or at least have a better understanding of it, my book has done its job. I hope I can penetrate people's minds and show them just a little of the beauty that is beyond this world. If I can help make the connection for just one person's mind to graphically show how the spirit, mind, body, and soul all work together, I will have accomplished the mission I felt was necessary after this spectacular journey. I learned more in four minutes than the entirety of all my many years. It was so profound it changed my life forever. My only regret is the inability to describe it all with the limited vocabulary that we have. I think by sharing my story I might jog the inquisitive nature of some and maybe answer a few of their questions.
About the Author
Alice Adamek was born Alice E. Lamphere in Mile City, Montana on December 15, 1944. Alice was her mother's first child and her father's fourth. Throughout her childhood her family did not put down permanent roots due to family businesses in many states. Her roots were wherever they all hung their hats at the time.
She had an exciting and fun childhood. Her father was a bit of a joker and always saw the good side of everything and the good in everybody. The closest she can get to describing her father, in actions and looks, is Tom Selleck in Magnum, P.I. Her mother was a warm, loving, caring, and gentle soul but stricter than Dad.
Alice is the mother of two adult girls, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. At the time of this publication, she now resides in Colorado.
My Journey After Death is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4426-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-journey-after-death/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-journey-after-death/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us