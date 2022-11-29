Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Fantasy Book
November 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Devil: The Changing Hangovers, a new book by Dale Carter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Lee family comes to the rescue of heavenly entities in The Devil: The Changing Hangovers. Utilizing their magic and activating their superpowers, the Lees face-off against Satan and his evil forces in epic confrontations to rescue God and put Satan back where he belongs.
The Devil: The Changing Hangovers is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4355-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-devil-the-changing-hangovers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-devil-the-changing-hangovers/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
