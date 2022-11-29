Milford, DE Author Publishes Romance Novel
November 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHidden Teardrop, a new book by Patricia Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hidden Teardrop is the dramatic story about two high school sweethearts with a pure love for each other. With many challenges to their relationship, Joseph and Clare must fight their hardest for this true love they both have been searching for. Joseph, coming from an abusive household, along with Clare, will they be able to fight through the darkness in the tunnel of life?
About the Author
Patricia Kelly loves to write about how to treat others. She believes we must be an example to others.
Hidden Teardrop is a 418-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4125-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hidden-teardrop/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hidden-teardrop/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us