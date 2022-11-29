Lancaster, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
November 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Time for Knowing; Revelation and Daniel, a new book by Byron Brandstetter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Discussing Biblical information, you will learn that there is much more to learn. Byron Brandstetter shares information from the bible that is not known nor has been written about. He also describes long periods of time where calculated before we had computers or calculators. These old techniques and rituals are no longer used, Brandstetter shares what these calculations mean for us today and in the future.
About the Author
Byron Brandstetter is a retired field engineer and computer technician.
A Time for Knowing; Revelation and Daniel is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7144-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-time-for-knowing/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-time-for-knowing-revelation-and-daniel/
