Brunswick, GA Author Publishes Reflection Book
November 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News34 Days In…, a new book by Dr. Daniel T. Hines, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
34 Days In… details Dr. Daniel T. Hines personal experience during his 34 days in jail and the revelations and encouragement from God that accompanied this experience. Comprised of daily reflections and revelations, each entry offers a personal take away that will encourage the reader.
Inspired of the Lord Jesus Christ, 34 Days In… reaches toward a multitude of people, whether they are within or without the religious sect.
About the Author
Dr. Daniel T. Hines the founder of City of Refuge Ministries Worldwide, which currently gives Ministry to more than 70 churches across the globe. Hines is also the proud Senior Pastor of City of Refuge Mission Family Worship Center in Brunswick, GA.
In March 2018, an Honorary Doctor of Ministry was conferred by the Levites Theological Seminary and Bible College located in Ghana, Africa, for his years of contribution, both humanitarian and spiritual.
On April 25, 2020, he married his love, Mrs. Sierra (Alford) Hines. Hines proudly serves the members of his community in any way possible that will allow them to see the light and love of Christ.
34 Days In… is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4516-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/34-days-in/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/34-days-in/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
