Chetek, WI Author Publishes Children's Book
November 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Am A Crooked Boy, a new book by Judi Kramer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Am A Crooked Boy is a fun but cautionary tale for all: don't play on the stairs!
Why? Well, just ask the crooked boy!
About the Author
Judi Kramer and her family love to spend time outdoors camping and four-wheeling. Together, they enjoy sitting around a fire, making smores, and telling stories.
I Am A Crooked Boy is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7093-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-am-a-crooked-boy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-am-a-crooked-boy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
