Markleysburg, Pennsylvania Author Publishes Children's Book
November 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Legend of the Mountain Witch, a new book by Linda C. Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Mountain Witch isn't just any old witch. Her real name is Fern Golden, and she is the keeper of the forest. Fern Golden protects those that cannot protect themselves. She feeds all the little animals of the forest and cares for children who are hurt or need help. She plants the most beautiful flowers and sings songs with the birds.
About the Author
Linda C. Martin has been a medical office manager and practice manager for over 35 years. She and her husband Sonny have three children-Jennifer, Michael, and Andrea. They also have two grandchildren, Ryder and Keven. Linda is a member of the Uniontown Business and Professional Women's Club and the Ultimate Business Network International. She resides in Markleysburg, Pennsylvania.
The Legend of the Mountain Witch is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7254-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-legend-of-the-mountain-witch/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-legend-of-the-mountain-witch/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
