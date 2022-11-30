Corrales, NM Author Publishes Outdoors Book
November 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCazador de los Llanos, Hunter of the Plains, a new book by Ernest Eichwald, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Man has created an imbalance in nature. It is now up to man to try to correct the imbalance by keeping the numbers of wild animals at a sustainable level.
About the Author
Ernest Eichwald is a retired teacher who came from a farming background and was taught respect for nature and how to use our natural resources wisely. He has learned that if man has created imbalance in nature, then it is up to man to correct it.
Cazador de los Llanos, Hunter of the Plains is a 84-page hardbound with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7104-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/cazador-de-los-llanos-hunter-of-the-plains/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cazador-de-los-llanos-hunter-of-the-plains/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
