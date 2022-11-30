Jackson, MI Author Publishes Romance Novel
November 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHawaiian Flames, a new book by Sheri Lynne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Captain Peyton TreVaine, older brother to twins Mike and Mark, finally comes home after twelve years in the U.S. Army, serving in Afghanistan. Finally being able to let loose, he meets the mysterious and beautiful Helen Grey (real name Stacy Rayland), a detective working undercover to put a stop to one of the largest drug shipments to ever reach Los Angeles.
Peyton's chances to decompress after his tour of duty is shattered as he and Stacy work together with his brothers and several police departments to arrest the biggest drug lord on the island.
But as sparks begin to fly between Peyton and Stacy, will he be able to keep her safe, and will Stacy be ready to fully commit to Peyton once her mission is complete. Or, will she leave for LA, leaving them both with broken hearts.
About the Author
Sheri Lynne is currently the owner of a small business in Michigan. A widow, caring for her special needs son, Lynne has always been passionate about healing him through nutrition and various treatments to free him from pain, and for him to live a more independent life. Lynne found her love for writing when she wrote her first book, "Hawaiian Dreams," during the Covid-19 lockdowns. Over the last several years, Lynne has been involved with Compassion International, where they aid children in third world countries, supplying them with food, education, medical assistance, and teaching them about the love of Christ. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her daughter Wendy, her husband Joe, and her little granddaughter Madilynne.
Hawaiian Flames is the second book in her Hawaiian trilogy. You can learn more about Lynne and her works, at www.swlynnebooks.com
Hawaiian Flames is a 392-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4134-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hawaiian-flames/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hawaiian-flames/
