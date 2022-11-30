Tallahassee, FL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Wounds Turn to Flowers, a new book by Nick B Scott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This collection of poetry metaphorically portrays the "beautiful growth that emanates from "wounds once painful." Flowers and nature are used throughout the book to describe the germination of the soul on one's healing journey from past trauma. Poems are presented in thematic sections, with each section representing a different "stage" in a wound's blossoming into a flower. This book may appeal to readers who enjoy inspirational poetry.
The Wounds Turn to Flowers is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4054-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-wounds-turn-to-flowers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-wounds-turn-to-flowers/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us