Walhalla, SC Author Publishes Mystery Book
November 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWelcome to Warden, a new book by Evie Matheson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jaded teenager Alex Cartwright has just moved into the town of Warden, South Carolina with her foster parents. Immediately she meets the strange and friendly Jules, and the two quickly become friends. As her time in Warden goes on, Alex begins to realize that nothing in this town is as it seems, and there is a dark secret lurking behind every door…
With the help of her new friends, Alex attempts to get to the bottom of whatever is going on in Warden, no matter what danger may linger up ahead.
About the Author
Evie Matheson is a native of Walhalla, South Carolina. At 15, Welcome to Warden: 'Survive the Night' is her first book. In her free time, Matheson enjoys karate, wrestling, cosplay, and helping others.
Welcome to Warden is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7367-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/welcome-to-warden/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/welcome-to-warden-survive-the-night/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us