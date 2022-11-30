Severn, MD Veteran & Author Publishes Fourth Poetry Book
November 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJunk Poetry IV, a new book by Rolland "Moose" Amos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I'm just your average junk poet!
My poems will clearly show it!
Such poetry may look like junk,
That's well below most standards sunk,
That earthy, tasteless stuff contains,
But, poetry –like form retains.
Has no fixed themes, reason, or rhyme,
Simply whatever came to mind.
Still, Junk Poetry, to be sure,
Contains merit – as does manure.
Junk poems in their clever way,
Convey ideas we wish to say,
That some may even pause to read,
That normally, they'd no way heed.
But Junk Poetry's fluffy stuff,
You read it once and that's enough!
About the Author
Rolland "Moose" Amos, the author, was born in 1931 and grew up in northeastern Ohio. He attended Ohio State U., Mexico City College (B.A. - Int. Rel.), Boston U. (M.A. - Int. Rel.), U. of MD (B.A. - German) and Middlebury (VT) College (M.A. - Russian). Amos served in the army and air force for 22 years, then worked at the National Security Agency until 1994 when he retired. While growing up in Ohio his friends and family called him "Mickey", or "Mick". In the military people addressed him as "Hey, You!", "A-Mos", "A-Moose", then finally just "Moose" - which stuck. When he wrote his first poem in 2013 ("Ditty to AHS"), he discovered, that writing poems was a challenging, entertaining, rewarding vehicle for expressing thoughts and ideas and for just killing time constructively. He now resides in Maryland.
Junk Poetry IV is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4073-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/junk-poetry-iv/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/junk-poetry-iv/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
