Inglewood, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Don't Need a Cape to be a Hero, a new book by Dr. Sherryl Carter, Ed.D., has been released by RoseDog Books.
You Don't Need a Cape to be a Hero details the unwillingness of a young elementary student to wear a mask during a global pandemic … Until she realizes the mask makes her a hero.
About the Author
Dr. Sherryl Carter, Ed.D. is a graduate of the University of Southern California and has been a professional educator for twenty years serving as a school superintendent, administrator, teacher, and counselor in local California public schools.
You Don't Need a Cape to be a Hero is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-841-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/you-dont-need-a-cape-to-be-a-hero/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/you-dont-need-a-cape-to-be-a-hero/
