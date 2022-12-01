Bellingham, WA Author Publishes Novel
December 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChoose Your Future, a new book by Jesse Leaman Ph.D., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Choose Your Future is set in 2047 AD, and should serve as inspiration and motivation for reversing the looming climate crisis. The reader will hear two alternative realities, one where the whole planet Earth's human population is intent on doing whatever it takes to prevent runaway global warming. In the other reality, a few rogue nations and billionaires manage to convince enough people that climate change is no big deal. You the reader can help create the future, simply by thinking about which reality you prefer. It is science fiction only until you make it reality.
About the Author
Jesse Leaman Ph.D. was born in Oklahoma in 1977. In 1996 Jesse had a spinal cord injury as a senior in high school, which left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. Nevertheless he persevered and graduated with a B.S. in Astronomy from the University of Maryland, College Park in 2002. Then, he earned his Ph.D. in Astrophysics from the University of California, Berkeley in 2008. At the same time he worked his way from summer intern to Post Doctoral Fellow at NASA where he was stationed at three different locations (MSFC, GSFC, ARC). Leaman learned about the International Space Station, solar wind, black holes, supernova, and extra-solar planets.
In 2011, Dr. Leaman made the pivot to computer science in order to develop robotic wheelchairs and solutions to the climate crisis. He made the illustrations herein using a head tracking mouse and 3D rendering software. There are multiple technical solutions herein that will be very lucrative, but Dr. Leaman wants to share them with the public, because the climate needs help now and he has neither the time nor the resources to produce significant changes by himself. He asks you to contribute in your own way to maximize the human potential and save Earth.
Choose Your Future is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-556-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/choose-your-future/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/choose-your-future/
