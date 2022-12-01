Lakeville, MN Author Publishes Action Romance Novel
December 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThrough the Eyes of a Serpent, a new book by Ashley Hannan, has been released by RoseDog Books.
One package turns a group of friends' lives upside down. On the run for their lives, standing up against the bad guy, and a little romantic revenge, none of them expect it to turn into what it does. Paul, Neil, Caleb, Marcus, and Amanda end up delivering a package; unbeknownst to them, it is to a drug lord. The game of survival never becomes so real as they have to get out of Florida before the clock runs out. The rules end up changing when one of them is kidnapped by "The King" and the fight to get out of Florida alive diminishes in this action-packed romance.
About the Author
Ashley Hannan has been writing since she was very young. Listed as a young author at the age of 11 and awarded the young authors award, it was her passion to continue writing and one day write a novel. Ashley lives in Minnesota with her beautiful border collie, Colette, and lab/Aussie mix, Rex.
Through the Eyes of a Serpent is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-656-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/through-the-eyes-of-a-serpent/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/through-the-eyes-of-a-serpent/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us